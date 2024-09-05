Sitaram Yechury, CPIM leader, shifted to ventilator at Delhi AIIMS, condition critical

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has been shifted to the ventilator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital, said the sources on Thursday night. Yechury was admitted to the ventilator shortly after his health deteriorated. The family sources said he continued to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection.

Yechury (72) was admitted to the emergency ward of the AIIMS on August 19. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he continues to be under treatment.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, the sources said.

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS for treatment of a pneumonia-like infection. However, the exact nature of his ailment was not disclosed by the hospital. He had recently undergone cataract surgery.

Yechury continues to be under treatment for chest infection at AIIMS: CPI(M) On August 31, CPI(M) had released a statement regarding the treatment of party leader Yechury. Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, for a respiratory infection, the party said. "Comrade Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences of New Delhi," the CPI(M) said in a statement. "He is under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for respiratory infection," it said.



(Report by Anamika)

