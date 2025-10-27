SIR row: DMK, TMC allege 'BJP plot' to delete voters; ECI defends electoral roll drive in 12 states The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls has sparked political clashes, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of voter manipulation while the ECI insists it’s a routine constitutional exercise.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has triggered strong political reactions in multiple states, with opposition parties accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate voter lists ahead of upcoming elections.

DMK sees SIR as a 'Conspiracy to rob voters of their rights'

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have alleged that the ECI’s move was politically motivated and designed to “disenfranchise” sections of the electorate before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called the revision a “vote theft attempt” and vowed to resist it. “To conduct SIR in a hasty and opaque manner is nothing but a conspiracy by the ECI to rob citizens of their rights and help the BJP,” Stalin said in a post on X.

He added that conducting the exercise during the monsoon months of November and December would pose “serious practical difficulties.” Citing Bihar’s recent experience, Stalin claimed that women, minorities, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe voters were removed from rolls “without transparency,” fueling public distrust.

The DMK convened a meeting of its alliance partners on Monday and announced an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and decide the next course of action.

AIADMK dismisses DMK's fears as 'political paranoia'

In contrast, the AIADMK criticised the DMK's apprehensions, saying they stemmed from “fear of losing” the 2026 elections. The opposition party maintained that the SIR was a routine administrative process and accused the ruling coalition of politicising the matter to deflect from its failures.

TMC raises alarm over 'deletion of genuine voters' in West Bengal

The ECI’s announcement of SIR in West Bengal has also sparked a political showdown between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh warned that his party would “democratically protest” any attempt to delete legitimate voters’ names at the BJP’s behest. “We have no problem with electoral roll revision, but if it is used to remove genuine voters, we will resist,” Ghosh said.

He urged people to “stay calm and not fall into the BJP’s trap,” assuring that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stand firmly with the people.

BJP defends ECI, calls it a step to weed out illegal voters

The BJP has welcomed the ECI’s move, saying the revision would help clean up voter lists and expose “illegal voters” allegedly benefiting the TMC.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “No illegal voter will be spared. Legitimate voters have nothing to fear. Infiltrators who form TMC’s vote bank will be weeded out.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar added that the process was long overdue and emphasised that similar revisions had been carried out multiple times before. “SIR has been done 12 times in the past; there’s nothing new about it,” he told ANI.

ECI clarifies: No hurdles in conducting SIR

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar dismissed the controversy, asserting that the Commission was merely performing its constitutional duty.

"There is no hurdle. The EC is doing its duty, and state governments are constitutionally bound to cooperate,” he said. Kumar further noted that law and order remain a state subject, and state governments must provide personnel and support for the process.

The SIR will begin on November 4 across 12 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The draft rolls will be published on December 9, with final rolls expected on February 7, 2026.

A nationwide exercise amid political tensions

The SIR marks the ninth nationwide revision since Independence and the first since 2002–2004. While the ECI insists the exercise is aimed at ensuring “no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included,” opposition parties see it as a politically charged move that could shape the voter base before key elections in 2025 and 2026.