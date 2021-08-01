Sinkhole repair work beneath IIT flyover to affect water supply in parts of Delhi

Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2021 6:58 IST
sink hole iit delhi flyover
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

On Saturday, a massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas. Thereafter, the area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department.

Water supply in parts of Delhi will be disrupted on Sunday due to repair work of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover in the national capital, said Delhi Jal Board after a massive sinkhole was spotted in the area.

"Due to repair of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover, the morning and evening water supply on August 1 in Sarvodaya Enclave, Sarvapriya Vihar, Azad Apartments, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Adchini, Katwaria Sarai, Mehrauli, Green Park, Hauz Khas, RK Puram and adjoining areas will be affected," said the Delhi Jal Board in an official statement.

On Saturday, a massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas. Thereafter, the area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department. The major chunk of road caved in, just in the middle of the road, could be seen under the IIT flyover, forcing the traffic police to shut down vehicular movement on that stretch of the road.

"Due to the collapse of the road near IIT traffic light, vehicles going from IIT to Adhchini have been diverted to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday.

According to reports, the gap is being reported to be around 10-15 foot long and the drain water could be seen in the gaping hole. Policemen and traffic police are on the scene and have cordoned off the area. Officials from the city's PWD are also present at the scene.

(With ANI Inputs)

