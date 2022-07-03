Single-use plastic ban: Noida authority's 'anti-plastic drive' culminates in Sector-77 today

Follow us on Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITY. Anti-plastic drive conducted by Noida authority in Sector 77.

Single-use plastic ban news: As per the guidelines from Uttar Pradesh administration, an anti-plastic drive was conducted by the Noida authority on Sunday with an aim to create awareness among the masses.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari also participated in the awareness drive on July 3.

The event was named RACE (Reduction, Awareness Circular (Solution), and (Mass) Engagement). Today's awareness programme began at around 7:00 am in Sector-77 of Noida where thousands of people participated with full fervour and zeal.

Several officials and members from the Noida Authority participated in the programme including- Praveen Mishra, Rajeev Tyagi, Vijay Rawal, RK Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Gaurav Bansal etc.

Along with the awareness campaign, a musical band performance was also held.

The drive of the Noida authority commenced on June 29 from Sector 43 (Som Bazaar) of Noida and today it culminated in Sector-77.

At the end of the programme, all those present at the event collectively took an oath to ban single-use plastic use in Noida.

Know more about Single-use plastic ban: DETAILS

Starting July 1, India imposed a blanket ban on single use plastic items. The government has said that the ban on the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single use plastic items that have low utility and high littering potential will be implemented strictly across the country.

The notification to phase out single use plastic (SUP) items by July 1, 2022 in the country was issued in August 2021. The last year's notification (August 12) by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change prohibited manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene from July 1, 2022.

Notably, the government has been working on phasing out SUP items since 2018. The ministry issued 'Standard Guidelines for Single-Use Plastic' on January 21, 2019, to all states, UTs and central ministries for eliminating the use of SUPs. The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals had set up an expert committee on single-use plastics which submitted its report in September 2019, recommending an immediate ban on identified SUP items which have low utility and high environmental impact.

