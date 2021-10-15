Singhu border murder: Nihang Sarabjit surrenders to police, to be produced before court tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nihang Sarabjit surrenders to police, to be produced before court tomorrow

The Haryana Police on Friday detained one person in connection with the Singhu border incident. Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community, has surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the barbaric killing of a man at the farmers’ protest in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border.

Sarabjit underwent a medical test and has been arrested by the police. According to details, he will be presented in court on Saturday.

An unidentified decedent with a chopped left hand was found tied to an inverted police barricade at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border outside of Delhi on Friday morning, sending shockwaves.

The body was found near the staging area of the anti-farm law protest site where the farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws since past 10 months.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 Indian farmers' unions against Centre's three farm laws, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the man allegedly tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth.

