Singhu border murder: All three accused sent to 6-day Police custody

All three accused - Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh - in the Singhu border incident have been sent to 6-day Police custody. They were produced before Sonipat Court on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, said the police.

