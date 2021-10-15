Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Singhu border murder: 'If Rakesh Tikait...', Amit Malviya slams farmer leader

Singhu border murder: Bharatiya Janata Party's incharge of information and technology cell Amit Malviya on Friday blamed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait after a man was found murdered near the protest site at Singhu border near Delhi. A man with his wrist severed was found tied to a police barricade early morning.

"At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped (off) at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (in Kundli, Sonipat). No information on who is responsible (and) FIR lodged against an unknown person," news agency ANI quoted DSP Hansraj, as saying.

Amit Malviya, in his tweet, slammed Rakesh Tikait, saying had the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader not justified the Lakhimpur mob lynching, today's gory incident at Singhu border would not have taken place.

"Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed," Malviya said in his tweet.

What Rakesh Tikait had said

Rakesh Tikait had recently said that the lynching of the BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh was primarily a "reaction to the action". Two BJP workers, a local journalist and a driver of Union Minister Ajay Mishra were killed along with four faremrs in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Tikait had also said that the protest against the Lakhimpur violence would intensify if Ajay Mishra was not removed from his post.

The farmers' unions have already given a call for burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Dussehra, a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation on October 26 and a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in the state capital on October 26.

