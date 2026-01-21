Simran Bala, 26-year-old Assistant Commandant, to lead all-male contingent at Republic Day parade Simran Bala is the first woman from her district to join the CRPF as an officer — an achievement that carries special significance in a region closely linked with national security and service.

New Delhi:

Simran Bala, a 26-year-old Assistant Commandant from Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to make history as she will lead an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26 in 2026. This will be a historic moment, as it will be the first time a woman officer leads a CRPF male contingent in the Republic Day parade. She will command a contingent of more than 140 male personnel at this national event.

Hailing from Nowshera, a small town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, Simran Bala’s journey has been marked by determination and quiet resilience. Significantly, she is the first woman from her district to join the CRPF as an officer — an achievement that carries special significance in a region closely linked with national security and service.

Simran Bala to lead contingent of 140 male personnel

While there have been instances when women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers commanded various Republic Day contingents, this is the first time that a lady officer will command a party of more than 140 male personnel during the annual national event, the officials told PTI.

Bala hails from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and is the first female from the district to join the country's largest paramilitary force in the officer rank.

About 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is the country's top internal security force, with its three main theatres of combat being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensives in Jammu and Kashmir, and counter-insurgency duties in the Northeast.

Simran Bala is a graduate in political science

Bala is a graduate in political science from the Government College for Women in Jammu's Gandhinagar, officials said. She was commissioned into the force in April 2025 and her first posting was in the 'Bastariya' battalion in Chattisgarh, tasked to undertake anti-Naxal operations, they said.

She was accorded the award for the best officer in training and public speaking subjects during her skilling at the CRPF academy in Gurugram after she qualified the CAPF Assistant Commandants exam conducted by the UPSC.

Republic Day parade showcases India's military power

The annual Republic Day parade showcases India's military power and cultural diversity as it ambles down the Kartavya Path from Raisina Hill to Red Fort via India Gate on January 26. A joint team of women 'dare devils' from the CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), riding Enfield Bullet bikes, will also be part of the parade.

The female personnel of these two forces have done this feat at the Republic Day in 2020 as well. The Central Industrial Security Force will have a marching and band contingent while the Border Security Force will be represented by its famed camel-mounted troops and band teams.

A joint tableau prepared by the National Disaster Response Force and the Bureau of Police Research and Development is also expected to be part of the Union Home Ministry's float during the event.

Also Read:

Republic Day 2026: Over 10,000 special guests invited to witness parade at Kartavya Path