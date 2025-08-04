Silent crisis in the Church: Several Catholic priests in India are taking their own lives, claims report In the first five months of this year, two priests have already committed suicide, according to the report. This clearly indicated that the tragedy was getting worse.

Catholic churches in India are witnessing a new crisis that is going unnoticed by many. Amid all familiar rituals and parish duties, several Catholic priests in India are dying by suicide at an increasing rate, according to a report by ucanews.com. Various media reports suggested that at least 13 Catholic priests have taken their own lives over the past five years alone. It means one priest dies by suicide every six months.

It is more heartening to understand that most of the victims are in the age group of 30 and 50 and leave notes describing severe mental distress and conflicts within their diocese. These were not men of weak faith, but they are the victims of a system that spiritualises suffering rather than dealing with it.

Priests work in under-resourced parishes

These Indian Catholic priests work in under-resourced parishes; they are often left ministering to communities divided by caste tensions and deep poverty. Unlike earlier generations, they also no longer command respect. Rather, they face constant scrutiny, dwindling vocations, and increased indifference toward the Church.

Priests are expected to be models of virtue, always available and emotionally stable, but when they face challenges, they are told to pray harder, fast longer, and trust even more. The idea that they might need professional help, genuine friendships, or simply acknowledgement of their humanity is often viewed as a spiritual weakness.

Harmful culture starts in the seminaries

This harmful culture starts in the seminaries, where psychological screening remains superficial and mental health discussions are avoided. The next generation of priests learns from these seminaries that admitting emotional distress equals failure, that sanctity means stoicism, and that asking for help exposes weakness.

When these priests take their own lives, the institutional response is predictably insufficient. Moreover, the dioceses offer quiet prayers and private mourning but rarely address the systemic issues that contributed to these deaths.

In the wake of these developments, the suicides of each priest reflect the failure of the Church and the community. These deaths are being reported because of the community's system that values the appearance of holiness over actual human flourishing.

We reached out to officials from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) but have not received a response so far.

