In a tragic incident, four Indian Army officials died in a road accident on Thursday while commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Sikkim's Pakyong district. The deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W. Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu. All deceased army personnel including the driver belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal.

