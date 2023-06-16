Heavy rains cause flash flood in North Sikkim; submerge National Highway 10 at Pegong

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Flash flood hit Sikkim

Sikkim: Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim which resulted in the overflow of nearby rivers leading to the flash flood that engulfed National Highway 10 at Pegong. According to officials, a flash flood hit North Sikkim on Thursday night. Areas such as Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim have been cut off from the rest of the state due to flash floods.

Food has caused severe damage to infrastructure along highway

The officials further informed that the flash flood has caused severe damage to infrastructure along the highway and make it unsafe for any kind of vehicular movement.

Local authorities are currently assessing the situation and Border Roads Organisation is working to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

All tourist permits have been cancelled for famous sites

However, it is expected to take some time before the highway can be reopened for traffic, they said. The road is also blocked due to a landslide at 13th mile and Thulo Khola, Rail Khola along JN Road of the Gangtok-Nathula route.

All tourist permits have been cancelled for Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, Nathula and North Sikkim till further notice, they added.

