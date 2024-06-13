Sikkim CM’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigns as MLA, day after taking oath

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KRISHNA.KUMARI.RAI SKM leader Krishna Kumari Rai

Krishna Kumari Rai, the wife of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, resigned as an MLA on Thursday, just a day after taking her oath of office, according to an official notification. While, the reason behind her abrupt decision remains unclear, her resignation has been accepted today by Speaker M N Sherpa.

Further, It is pertinent to note that Krishna Kumari Rai had recently secured a victory from the Namchi-Singhithang seat in the assembly elections, defeating Bimal Rai, the candidate from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Rai secured 7907 votes, while her SDF opponent bagged 2605 votes. Mahesh Rai (CAP-S) and Aruna Manger (BJP) who were also contesting against the SKM leader from the constituency polled 136 and 233 votes respectively.

Moreover, in the recently held assembly elections, the SKM, led by 56-year-old Prem Singh Tamang, achieved a landslide victory both in state polls as Lok Sabha elections. The party while sweeping 31 of the 32 assembly constituencies also won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim.

Significantly, the assembly polls in the state were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Tamang won from both the Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested. While, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years until 2019, was limited to only one seat.

(With inputs from PTI)

