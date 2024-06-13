Sikkim CM announces compensation after devastating landslides, flooding hit northeastern state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Troops of the Indian Army with BRO and the assistance of civil administration during an operation to reconnect North Sikkim through the first Bailey Bridge during the flood in Mangam, Sikkim.

Heavy rains have triggered widespread devastation in Sikkim, cutting off North Sikkim from the rest of the state due to multiple landslides and causing the Teesta River to overflow, displacing hundreds of residents. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of three individuals who lost their lives in Majwa village, South Sikkim. Landslides in North Sikkim have not only blocked crucial roads but also caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure, including electricity poles.

District magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri of Mangan, North Sikkim, has convened an emergency meeting with department heads to monitor the situation closely.

Impact on infrastructure

Landslides have destroyed houses in Upper Gyathang and Tarag villages, severing the road to Mangan district headquarters. Additionally, National Highway 10, a vital link between Sikkim and Kalimpong, has been affected, exacerbating the region's isolation.

In South Sikkim, the swollen Teesta River inundated Melli Stadium, adding to the woes of local residents.

Historical context and ongoing challenges

Last October, a similar natural disaster claimed over 100 lives in North Sikkim following a glacial lake outburst. The current situation underscores the vulnerability of these regions during the monsoon season.

Immediate relief efforts

Authorities have issued alerts as heavy rainfall persists, with forecasts predicting more precipitation in North Bengal. Local administrations and disaster response teams are on high alert to manage potential emergencies and provide relief to affected communities.

Governmental response

Chief Minister Tamang, currently in Arunachal Pradesh, has directed state officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure necessary support reaches the affected families promptly. Plans are underway to restore connectivity and essential services to the devastated areas.

As rescue and rehabilitation efforts intensify, the state government remains committed to supporting those affected by these tragic events, promising recovery assistance, temporary shelters, and essential supplies to mitigate the impact of the landslides and floods in Sikkim.

