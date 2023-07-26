Sikkim: CM announces 12-month maternity leave, 1-month paternity leave for govt employees | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Sikkim: CM announces 12-month maternity leave

Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday asserted that his government will provide 12-month maternity leave and 1-month paternity leave to its employees. Tamang today was addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers' Association (SSCSOA). During his address, he said that changes will be made in the service rules to provide the benefit.

Asserting that details of the benefit will be notified soon, he said that this will help the government employees to take better care of their children and families.

A working woman is entitled to 6 months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave under the Maternity Benefit Act 1961. The Himalayan state has the lowest population in India at around 6.32 lakh.

He further said the officers are the backbone of the state administration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Sikkim and its people. He added there has been a significant focus on streamlining the promotion process for civil services officers, leading to an increase in the number of promotions.

He congratulated all new IAS and SCS (Sikkim Civil Services) officers, and wished them well for a successful career.

(with inputs from PTI)

