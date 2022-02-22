Govt blocks apps, website, social media accounts linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Govt blocks Sikhs For Justice apps, website, social media accounts.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV'.

The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order, the Ministry said in a statement.

It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections, it added.

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Ministry of Information and Broadcasting orders blocking of apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice.

The Government has said that it remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine country's sovereignty and integrity.

