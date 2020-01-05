Punjab CM expresses grief over Sikh youth's death in Pakistan

Sunday, January 05, 2020
     
A Sikh youth identified as Ravinder Singh was killed on Sunday by an unidentified person in Peshawar. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the killing.

Chandigarh Updated on: January 05, 2020 18:21 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan.

"Shocked & anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in Pakistan, coming on heels of Nankana Sahib Attack," he tweeted.

Asking the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government to ensure thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits, he said: "This is the time to act on what you preach."

Two days after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, a member of the Sikh community was murdered in Peshawar by 'unknown' gunmen.

