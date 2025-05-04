Sikh youth confronts Rahul Gandhi over Operation Blue Star and 1984 riots during US event | Video The heated but civil exchange has reignited political debate around the Congress’s legacy and its relationship with the Sikh community, particularly in the wake of renewed attempts by the party to present a more inclusive and accountable image.

New Delhi:

A recent video featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being questioned by a young Sikh man during his visit to Brown University in the United States has sparked fresh political debate. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the clip on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi is becoming a subject of ridicule not just in India but across the world. While India TV has not verified the authenticity of the video.

In the video, the Sikh man challenges Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks suggesting that minorities, including Sikhs, are at risk under the BJP regime. “You create fear among Sikhs about what BJP might look like. You said there should be no fear in politics, but we don’t just want to wear the kada or the turban — we want freedom of expression, something the Congress never allowed when it was in power,” he stated.

The questioner also accused the Congress party of historically labeling the Anandpur Sahib Resolution — which he said talks about Dalit rights and not separatism — as a secessionist document. He went on to mention former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and claimed that “there are many more Sajjan Kumars sitting in the Congress Party.”

“You keep warning us about what a BJP-led India might look like, but you’ve never tried to reconcile with the Sikh community. What steps are you taking? Because if this continues, BJP might soon establish a foothold in Punjab too,” the man said.

Rahul Gandhi’s response

In response, Rahul Gandhi maintained a calm demeanor. He stated, “I don’t think Sikhs are afraid of anything.” He clarified that his earlier remarks were aimed at asking whether India should become a place where people feel uncomfortable expressing their religion. Acknowledging the past mistakes of the Congress Party, he said, “Many of these mistakes happened before my time, but I am happy to take responsibility. I have publicly said that what happened in the 1980s was wrong. I’ve visited the Golden Temple multiple times. I have a strong relationship with the Sikh community in India.”

The young man had referred to a previous statement by Rahul Gandhi in which he questioned whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear the turban, wear the kada, or visit gurdwaras in today’s India — a remark that had sparked debate earlier.

The turbulent 1980s

The backdrop to the confrontation is rooted in the events of the 1980s, when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched Operation Blue Star to eliminate militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The military operation resulted in the destruction of parts of the Akal Takht, one of the holiest sites in Sikhism, leading to widespread outrage within the Sikh community.

A few months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, triggering large-scale anti-Sikh riots, particularly in Delhi, in which over 3,000 Sikhs were killed. Many Congress leaders have long been accused of inciting or abetting the violence. Rajiv Gandhi's infamous remark — “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes” — continues to haunt the Congress Party to this day and is frequently cited by the BJP to corner its rival on the 1984 riots.

As the video circulates online and political discourse intensifies, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to reconcile with historical events is under sharp scrutiny from both supporters and critics.