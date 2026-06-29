Sikh ministers, MLAs appear before Akal Takht over anti-sacrilege law. Why the institution wields influence

Amritsar:

Punjab Cabinet ministers and all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, appeared before the Sri Akal Takht in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday after a summon was issued to them over clarification over the anti-sacrilege law. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned, while non-Sikh cabinet ministers were asked to submit their views in writing on the matter.

The Akal Takht has claimed that the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

What is the Sri Akal Takht?

The Sri Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of authority in Sikhism and is located opposite the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

“Takht”, on the other hand, is a Persian word, meaning “throne or seat of authority”, and is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

The Akal Takht was established in 1606 by Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru. The Takht also includes a high throne, which was constructed three times higher than the protocol set by the Mughals, showcasing rejection of authority, and sovereignty.

Who heads the Takht?

The Jathedar is the officiating head (head priest/leader) of the Akal Takht, and has the authority to summon any Sikh and issue edicts.

He also has the authority to issue religious edicts, summon Sikhs to explain their actions, declare individuals ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct), and guide the Sikh community on matters concerning the Panth.

Its authority is not backed by any governmental institution, but derives from religious tradition and widespread acceptance within the Sikh community.

Can it impose fines or jail people?

The religious institution does not have the power to impose legal fines, or jail people. Instead, it functions by declaring individuals as ‘tankhaiya’, and assigning duties through activities such as cleaning devotees' shoes, or washing utensils (sewa) at the Golden Temple.

Moreover, it can impose moral or social sanctions, such as ordering excommunications, or imposing a religious or a social boycott of Sikh leaders and individuals.

Role of the Sri Akal Takht in Punjab politics

The Takht has continued to play a fundamental role in the politics of Punjab, as a central institution in Sikhism. Its authority stems from Sikh history, and the acceptance of the Akal Takht as a temporal seat of the Panth.

It does not hold the authority to imprison a person, or enforce a decision through the government. Its authority is strictly religious, moral, and institutional.

Through its moral authority, the Takht has the power to influence public opinion within the Sikh community. Therefore, political parties in Punjab often respond to its positions on matters concerning Sikh religious matters.

Written by Bhavye Dhalla. Bhavye Dhalla is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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