SFJ using recorded calls to instigate Sikh soldiers to desert India 

It has come to notice that propaganda voice calls from designated terrorist outfit and pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been targeting soldiers of the Sikh community in the Indian Army, threatening them to desert the force. The outfit members in the call are "motivating Sikh Indian soldiers not to get martyred for India". They are inciting people by saying that India has a history of "not supporting Sikh people that is why they should leave Indian Army". The agency found that the calls are pre recorded with the fwd number being+1 (617) 390-7018, likely to be belonging to Massachusetts, North America.

The details of the pre-recorded call are as under:-

The messages holds relevance in light of the registration of voters for “Khalistan Referendum 2020” which has started on 04 July 2020 under an international body of ‘Rights and Declaration’.

On 05 June 2020, a commission has been set up of ‘Independent Experts with respect to the referendum. This commission will set out the procedure for casting of the ballot and consolidation of the entire procedure.

Further, it has been learnt that Punjab Police on 18 June 20 has booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, USA based legal advisor of the banned ‘Sikh For Justice’ (SFJ) for sedition, unlawful activities and enticing Punjab youth for ‘Referendum 2020’ and attempts to spread dissatisfaction among the Indian armed forces.

Provocative message by SFJ instigating Sikh Army personnel:

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief protagonist of US based proscribed outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ), has uploaded a highly provocative video (duration 138 sec) on June 18 instigating the Sikh soldiers of Indian Army to desert and join his secessionist outfit. The video has been made in the backdrop of martyrdom of four Sikh soldiers form Punjab in Ladakh during the ongoing conflict situation at LAC. A similar audio message (115 sec) of Pannun directly instigating the Sikh soldiers, was also sent to GSM subscribers in Punjab and nearby areas through the international tele-marketing numbers same day.



Pannun, in the video, has falsely claimed that only Sikh soldiers were killed in the conflict and has accused India of using Sikhs in Army as ‘watchmen’. Pannun has also claimed that though the theatre of conflict was ‘Kashmir’ but the ‘sacrifice’ was made by Sikhs. He also stated that SFJ would pay salary plus Rs 5,000/- to the Sikh soldiers deserting Indian Army. In the audio message, Pannun has instigated the Sikh soldiers not to sacrifice their lives as ‘India had twice attacked Akal Takht’.



Earlier, on 17 June, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun forwarded as letter addressed to Chinese President (isseminated through social media), had accused India of being ‘violent aggressor’ in the current border tension with China and reiterated his intention to send a delegation to Beijing in August this year soliciting support for ‘Referendum 2020’.



After failing to carry out any activity on ground in Punjab on the 36th anniversary (June 6) of Operation Blue Star, SFJ was forced to postpone the commencement of so-called ‘voters registration for Referendum 2020’ in Punjab on July 4. The outfit has fabricated another fake narrative that the Akal Takht was first ‘attacked’ by the security forces on July 4, 1955 during the agitation for ‘Punjabi Suba’. In the meanwhile, SFJ also attempted to exploit the controversial remarks (June 6) of Giani Harpreet Singh (Jathedar, Akal Takht) on Khalistan, however, its propaganda could not gain any traction.

SFJ propaganda instigating Sikh defence personnel over India China faceoff

The US based proscribed outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) continues to indulge in instigating Sikh defence personnel in the backdrop of the recent martyrdom of four Sikh soldiers in Ladakh sector during the recent situation at LAC. Besides exploiting open social media platforms, the outfit is also using the encrypted chat platforms particularly Whats App for disseminating these inflammatory messages.



A number of security personnel in Punjab have received a message on Whats App today (June 20) from an International number (+134479565225), directed to Sikh soldiers in Indian Army, instigating them not to fight against China and instead join its secessionist campaign salary plus Rs5,000/- to the Sikh soldiers deserting Indian Army.



Earlier, another inflammatory message was in circulation demanding greater ‘power of making independent decisions’ to Sikhs and the release of all incarcerated Sikh militants. Another seditious message, again in circulation on WhatsApp, claimed that Pakistan and China have no rivalry with Sikhs and it is India which is the ‘enemy of the Sikhs’.



Incidentally, Pakistan based fugitive terrorist Gajinder Singh of Dal Khalsa has also shared a social media post along the similar lines. Similarly, UK based pro-Khalistan element Ravi Inder Singh, who runs the so-called charity ‘Khalsa Aid’, also posted a cryptic message –‘Sons of Punjab have not been born to die for who do not consider Sikhism as different religion’, on Twitter. Pertinently, while Gajinder Singh is known ISI proxy and associate of SFJ, recent inputs indicate that Ravi Inder Singh is also working closely with SFJ.

