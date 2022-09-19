Sikh delegation meets at PM Modi's residence in Delhi to offer blessings

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, 'Akhand paath' was organized by Gurdwara Bala Sahib. A delegation from Gurudwara Bala Sahib met PM Modi at his residence on Monday, as he restated that his government would continue to support the Sikh community and its welfare. The Sikh delegation tied a 'Pagdi' to honor him. An 'ardas' (prayer) was also performed for the prime minister's long life and good health, an official statement said.

On the occasion of the prime minister's birthday on September 17, Delhi's Gurdwara Bala Sahib organized the Akhand paath' which started on September 15 and culminated on September 17. This 'Akhand paath', which was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees, was perhaps the first-of-its-kind. Officials said that this was a first of its kind wherein a Gurdwara had organized a prayer for the prime minister of the country.

A 'langar', health camp, and a blood donation camp were also organized by the Gurdwara on the occasion, they said. The delegation from the Gurudwara visited Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday to offer 'prasad' and blessings. Prime minister Modi expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community. He reiterated the commitment of the government to continuously work for the welfare of the Sikh community. During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the prime minister for the path-breaking initiatives taken by him for the honor and welfare of the Sikh community.

The delegation members also recounted several efforts of Modi, including declaring December 26 as 'Veer Baal Divas', reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removing GST on 'langars' run by Gurdwaras, and ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others, officials added. The Sikh delegation included Tarvinder Singh Marwah, President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha, Veer Singh, Working President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha, Naveen Singh Bhandari, Delhi head of Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha, Harbans Singh, President of Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Tilak Nagar, and Rajinder Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Singh Sabha.

