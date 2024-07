Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A major portion of Uttarakhand's first signature bridge collapsed

In a significant incident, part of Uttarakhand's first signature bridge, being constructed at a cost of ₹76 crore at Narkota on the Badrinath Highway, collapsed on Thursday (July 18).

Officials stated that the incident occurred around 5 pm when the tower of the bridge towards Rudraprayag collapsed significantly, causing damage to the frame as well.

'Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident,' the officials added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)