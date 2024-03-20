Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment over newborn: What are the IVF rules in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, had alleged that the Punjab government was harassing him regarding the rules regarding the delivery of his wife through the In vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique at the age of 58. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the IVF treatment of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department. The notice reads, "Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years"

What is the rule?

According to the provisions of Section 21 (g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, only a woman between 21 and 50 years of age can give birth to a child with the help of IVF technology. In the letter, a report has been sought regarding the delivery done by Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur at the age of 58 through IVF technique. In fact, according to the provisions of Section 21 (g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021 of the Government of India, only a woman between 21 and 50 years of age can give birth to a child with the help of IVF technology.

Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, announced the birth of the newborn on his Facebook page saying he and his wife Charan Kaur were blessed with Moosewala's younger brother. "With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur posted in Punjabi. "The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers," he added.