Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy, father Balkaur shares image of late singer's 'Younger Brother'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Sidhu Moosewala parents welcome baby boy.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcomed a baby boy today (March 17), almost two years after he was killed in Punjab.

He posted on facebook and said, 'With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag."

"With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," Balkaur Singh added.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, posted on his Facebook account saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala. He also posted a picture of the baby along with a welcome cake with Moosewala’s photo in the background.

Moosewala was the only child of his parents- mother Charan Kaur, 58, and Balkaur Singh, 60. According to sources, his parents opted for the IVF technique and had gone abroad for the procedure last year. The family had at that time requested that the news should not be made public till the procedure becomes successful.

Moosewala, who had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was murdered on May 29 that year. Thirty-one people have been named in connection with the murder case, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and 25 have been arrested so far.

Considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers, Moosewala, who was a rage among the masses, especially the youth, wrote and produced his songs. Even after his killing, several of his songs were released and registered millions of hits.

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moosewala's parents to welcome a baby soon, mother Charan Kaur pregnant

ALSO READ: 'Lot of rumours about family is...' Sidhu Moosewala's father clears air on arrival of twin babies