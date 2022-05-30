Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab police to probe dump data, nearly 1 lakh phone numbers surrounding crime spot

Follow us on Image Source : MOOSEWALA/INSTAGRAM Moosewala killing: Dump data of 1-km area of crime spot to be probed

In the latest development in connection with the death of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said police is collecting the dump data within 1-km area of the crime spot, which could be of around one lakh mobile phone numbers.

Six persons have been detained so far in connection with Moose Wala's killing. However, there have been no official arrests.

Several teams of the Punjab Police have been formed to look into the matter.

Collecting the dump data will help police identify suspects, sources said.

Moose Wala shot dead: How it happened

Sidhu Moose Wala's security was curtailed by the government less than 24 hours before he was shot dead by gangsters. The incident was reported close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was riding a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who received grievous injuries.

Moose Wala received seven to eight bullet shots.

It is learnt that an AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

The killing has surrounded the Punjab government with a huge political controversy.

(With inputs from IANS)

