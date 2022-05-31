Sidhu Moose Wala murder: One suspect arrested, Delhi Police gets custody of gangster Bishnoi | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shot of a candlelight march in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in the chilling murder case of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Manpreet Singh, who was arrested from Uttarakhand on Tuesday, was among the six persons who were detained on Monday by the cops.

Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday. The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. The murder soon triggered a political row. Police said that the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Last rites performed today

Moose Wala was cremated at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa.

Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

First arrest in Dehradun

The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district. A police official said Manpreet Singh has been arrested and was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days, said an official.

Manpreet has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing of Moosewala. Manpreet was produced before a court, which sent him to five-day police custody, said the official. Police have also brought two criminals from jails on production warrants for questioning, said the official. According to official sources, the two have been brought from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails.

CCTV evidence

A CCTV footage had emerged on social media showing Moosewala's vehicle being followed by a car in Jawaharke village on Sunday evening. Then a car stopped in front of Moosewala's vehicle following which an indiscriminate firing took place, according to the FIR.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Delhi Police's special cell

Delhi Police's Special Cell got three-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after arresting him from Tihar in a case of Arms Act and will question him again in connection with the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said. On Monday also, a team of Special Cell had interrogated Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, in Tihar.

According to officials, after questioning him in Tihar prisons where he was lodged in Central Jail no 8, Bishnoi was produced at the Patiala House court and was remanded in three days of police custody for questioning in connection with the case where three criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Cell's unit last month. During interrogation, the arrested criminals had disclosed that the weapons recovered from them were supplied by Bishnoi, a senior police official said. Bishnoi faces charges under the Arms Act and other sections related to the assault on a public servant in the case.

Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on Moosewala's body

The autopsy report of the Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader has revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body. A police source said that in less than two minutes 30 rounds were fired. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members. The last rites will be performed later in the day.

