Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Shooter, his accomplice arrested by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Man who shot Punjabi singer, his accomplice arrested by Delhi Police

Highlights Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The arrested men include a shooter. He has been identified as Ankit Sirsa.

The second person is said to be his accomplice. Both are said to be most wanted criminals.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. The arrested men include a shooter. He has been identified as Ankit Sirsa. The second person is said to be his accomplice.

The two are said to be the most wanted criminals in the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar alliance. Sirsa has been accused of two other heinous cases of attempts of murder in Rajasthan.

The other accused Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four shooters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Bhiwani was also wanted in the murder case in Churu, Rajasthan. He was responsible for handling all operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

Several arms and incriminating material were recovered from both accused, including two pistols, three uniforms of Punjab Police, two mobile handsets along with a dongle and a sim card. Both accused belong to Haryana and were nabbed by the Police yesterday night after 11 pm, near Delhi's Kashmiri Gate bus stand.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. As per news agency ANI, Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted one-day transit remand of Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police. The development came one day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Amritsar court in the Moosewala's murder case, and his police custody was extended by 8 days.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Latest India News