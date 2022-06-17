Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: How Punjab Police cracked the case with just one clue

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the Home Minister during the Congress government in Punjab, also said that Moose Wala only wanted to become an MLA only for better protection.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: In a Bollywood-style script, the Punjab Police only needed one clue to uncover the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

The clue was - a fuel receipt found 13 kilometres away from the scene of the crime.

How the case was cracked open

The Punjab Police had recovered a fuel receipt of the petrol pump based in Fatehabad in Haryana from the Bolero SUV, which was used in the crime and later found abandoned near Khayala village, about 13 km from the spot. The same day, a police team was dispatched to the Fatehabad police station, and CCTV footage was recovered. The CCTV footage was also procured from the route taken by the Bolero before and after the filling of the diesel at the fuel station. Investigating the footage, the Punjab Police had identified one of the suspects, the possible shooter, Priyawarat of Sonipat. Police have recovered all the vehicles including Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Corolla, and the white Alto car used in the crime. The assailants in Toyota Corolla had stopped and snatched the Alto car at gunpoint, leaving behind the Corolla, which got damaged during the incident and escaped towards Khara Barnala village followed by the white Bolero. The white Alto was also found abandoned on May 30 near Dharamkot in Moga district and the route taken by the accused was identified from the CCTV footage. Five of those arrested belong to Haryana. All have been arrested for hatching conspiracy, providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, the Punjab Police said.

All the preparations Sidhu made... to escape murder

Sidhu Moose Wala had seen his death nearing for a long time, and he made preparations to escape, sources said. The singer had planned on acquiring bullet-proof jackets from the USA. In September, he had contacted US-based arms dealer Vicky Mann Salaudi, and told him that he would send his friend to fetch the jacket, which could shield SLR bullets. However, no friends had contacted Salaudi.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the Home Minister during the Congress government in Punjab, also said that Moose Wala only wanted to become an MLA only for better protection.

The conspirators

A total of five gangsters were involved in the killing of Moose Wala - Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Bikram Brar.

Canada-based Goldie, and Dubai-based gangster Vikram Brar are the key hatchers; while Anmol and Sachin played key roles - both are now in Europe.

