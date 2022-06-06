Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Cops launch multi-state search operation to nab 7 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cops launch multi-state search operation to nab 7 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Investigative agencies suspect the role of these 7 shooters related to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the brutal murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Here are shooters suspected to be involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

A multi-state search operation has been launched by several police teams formed in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Multiple raids have been conducted by the teams. One of the accused, Manpreet Singh Mannu, hailing from Punjab was arrested from Uttarakhand. He is accused of providing logistical support to the shooters.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told Delhi Police Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan. Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killer of Sidhu Moosewala -- one being headed by Ranjeet, resident of Faridkot, another Vijay, a resident of Haryana-Rajasthan Border and one more is Raka. On Sunday, Bishnoi was produced before Patiala House Court which remanded him to police custody for five more days.

(With inputs from Abhay Parashar)

