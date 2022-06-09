Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Two, including one who supplied weapons to attackers, detained in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sidhu Moose Wala death case: Two involved in murder arrested from Punjab

Highlights The two arrested from Punjab were identified as Keshav and Chetan

A day earlier, the Delhi Police had named Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in Moose Wala's killing

Police are also on the lookout for Goldy Brar, one of the prime suspects in the case

Sidhu Moose Wala death: In yet another development in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the Punjab Police have detained two people from Bathinda. According to the police, the two accused have been identified as Keshav and Chetan. Keshav is suspected to have supplied weapons to those who attacked Sidhu Moose Wala, police sources said, adding, that before the attack, Keshav was with another accused Sandeep aka Kekda, who had conducted a recce.

The development comes a day after the Pune Police had arrested accused Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal, in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

According to the police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in the case.

Mahakal was arrested in a 2021 murder case of Omkar Bankhule, registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district. He has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court.

Sidhu Moose Wala death: Lawrence Bishnoi named mastermind

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police, was on Wednesday named the mastermind behind Moose Wala's murder. He was also identified as a close associate of the main shooter involved in the killing.

The police, however, did not divulge the details about the motive behind Moose Wala's killing and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said that they have identified five more people involved in the murder case.

Dhaliwal said that Lawrence's relative Sachin Bishnoi's role in the killing has also emerged.

Also Read | Moose Wala case: Days ahead of murder, Punjab Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar

