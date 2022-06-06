Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Third accused arrested from Haryana's Fatehabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Moosewala killing: Punjab Police nab 3rd suspect from Haryana

In a recent development with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police have arrested another accused. With this, the total number of people held in the case so far comes to three.

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moose Wala's killing were being probed.

Two days after the killing of Moose Wala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

