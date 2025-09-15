Siddaramaiah sparks row over his remark on religious conversion of Hindus: 'If there was equality…' The Opposition has lapped up the issue and rebuked the Karnataka Chief Minister for targeting Hindus and attempting to divide people based on caste and religion.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fuelled a controversy after his remark on religious conversion of Hindus, asserting that there would have been no conversion if there was equality in the Hindu community. Siddaramaiah made this remark while speaking with reporters in Bengaluru.

“Why would anyone convert if there was equality in the Hindu community?” he said.

Karnataka CM also said no political party has asked people to convert but they are still doing it, as it was their right.

“If there was equality, why did untouchability come into existence? Did we create untouchability? There can be inequalities in Islam, Christianity, or any religion. Neither we nor the BJP asked anyone to convert, but people do convert, and it is their right,” he added.

The Opposition has lapped up the issue and rebuked the Karnataka Chief Minister for targeting Hindus and attempting to divide people based on caste and religion.