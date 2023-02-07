'Hindutva is for murder, violence and discrimination...': Siddaramaiah's controversial remarks spark row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka's former chief minister siddaramaiah's controversial remarks spark row

Siddaramiah on Hindutava: Karnataka's former chief minister and the leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramiah, stirred up controversy on Monday by declaring that he is not anti-Hindu but anti-Hindutva.

Speaking in Kalaburagi during the launch of a book - a biopic of former congress MLA BR Patil, the 75-year-old leader claimed that "Hindutva is for murder, violence and discrimination."

'I am Hindu but oppose Manuvad and Hindutva...' Siddaramiah

"Hindutva is against Constitution. Hindutva and Hindu dharma is different. I am not against the Hindu religion. I'm a Hindu but oppose Manuvad and Hindutva," he said, adding that no religion supports murder and violence but Hindutva and Manuvad support murder, violence and discrimination.

The minister's comments on Hindutva have caused controversy in the past as well. Earlier on January 8, he asserted that he was a Hindu but not in support of Hindutva. At the same event, he also said that he never opposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya but was against using it for political gain.

Siddaramiah slams state's Animal Husbandry Minister

Last week, Siddaramiah, also launched an attack on Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister, Prabhu Chauhan, and also called him a "fool."

"This minister is not fluent in any language including Kannada. Such people are unfit to be MLAs," he wrote in Kannada. Lashing out at the BJP, the minister said, "The BJP leaders paid Rs 15 to 20 crores to each MLA and formed the government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa through 'Operation Kamala.'

It should be mentioned here that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in before May 2023 to elect all 224 legislators. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)

