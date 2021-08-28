Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sibghatullah joins Samajwadi Party

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with Sigbatullah Ansari.

Sibghatullah Ansari, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, joined Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday. Former BSP leader Ambika Chaudhary also returned to the SP fold along with his supporters.

"I congratulate Sibgatullah Ansari and his colleagues for joining the party. Your joining will send a message not only in Purvanchal but across the state that the SP government will be formed in 2022". National president SP Akhilesh Yadav said while congratulating Sigbatullah and Chaudhary.

"I welcome Ambika Chaudhary to the party and I also welcome all the companions who came with him to the party. We all will work together that the SP government will come in 2022," he further said.

(With ANI Inputs)

