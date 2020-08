Image Source : FILE Veteran Bengal CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies after testing COVID-19 positive

Veteran CPI(M) leader from Bengal Shyamal Chakraborty died on Thursday. He was suffering from coronavirus. Chakraborty breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata today.

"We express deep sadness at demise of Comrade Shyamal Chakraborty. He was a veteran TU leader, former minister & Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice. We dip our flags in his memory," the CPI(M) said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage