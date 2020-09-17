Image Source : PTI This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the citizens happiness, health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya. "This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. "May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" tweeted PM Modi.

Shubho Mahalaya! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Durga Puja is considered to be the biggest festival of the Bengalis. The cities all over West Bengal, especially Kolkata houses some of the most beautiful pandals and idols and dazzle with lights during the celebration. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will remain low-key to prevent the spreading of infection.

Durga Puja 2020: What is the schedule this year?

Panchami: October 21 Shashthi: October 22 Saptami: October 23 Ashtami: October 24 Navami: October 25 Vijaya Dashami: October 26 - the last day of Navratri culminating in Dussehra

On Monday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Durga Puja pandals should be kept open on the sides to ensure a free flow of air, stressing one of the key precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

“Durga Puja is a big challenge and in Bengal, it is a national festival. Let the pandals be kept open so that there is circulation of air,” Mamata said in Nabanna. “Open thakley hawa batash boibe (If it is kept open, air will flow). It is for precaution. To be safe.”

The Puja starts on October 22 (Sashthi) and many organisers across Calcutta have started erecting pandals.

