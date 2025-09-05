Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievement an inspiration for India’s youth: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai On Teacher’s Day, CM Vishnu Sai Deo launched Mission Antariksh and Project Jai Vigyan. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared his space travel experiences with schoolchildren. The Raipur district administration signed two MoUs with the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds Foundation and Vigyan Bharati.

Raipur:

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday launched Mission Antariksh and Project Jai Vigyan from his official residence on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The twin initiatives aim to spread awareness of space science among schoolchildren. On the occasion, two significant Memorandums of Understanding were signed—between the Raipur district administration and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds Foundation, and between the Raipur district administration and Vigyan Bharati. These partnerships will help provide students with meaningful knowledge on subjects related to space.

Extending greetings on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, CM Sai congratulated and felicitated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his successful space mission. The Chief Minister also saluted the role of teachers and conveyed his Teacher’s Day wishes to all. He praised the district administration for the special initiative, noting that the agreements are designed to instil scientific temper among students and kindle curiosity and enthusiasm for science.

“Science is not confined to laboratories alone,” CM Sai remarked. “It is a way of life, it builds the habit of questioning, the power of reasoning, and the capacity to solve problems.” Expressing confidence, he said Project Jai Vigyan will include workshops, science exhibitions, competitions and innovative projects that will allow students to learn new things and build self-confidence.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would ensure that children of Chhattisgarh are not merely consumers of knowledge, but creators of fresh ideas and discoveries. “That,” he added, “is the true foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a science-based society.”

He further called upon children to draw inspiration from Shubhanshu Shukla and move ahead in their chosen fields so that they could bring glory to themselves and to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said it was his responsibility to pass on the opportunities given to him by the country to future generations. “I extend my special gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ji for his vision. It is because of his initiative that such meaningful programmes are being organised. When the state’s leadership places importance on science and education, the entire state feels the positive impact, and children develop the motivation to scale new heights,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, Raipur Collector Gaurav Kumar Singh, along with school students and teachers from across the state.