'Shubhanshu Shukla has inspired a billion dreams': PM Modi lauds Indian astronaut's arrival on Earth

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Shubhanshu Shukla upon his return to Earth from the International Space Station, making him the only India to achieve the feat. PM Modi said Shukla's dedication and pioneering spirit has inspired a billion dreams and that the Shukla's journey as part of Axiom-4 marks a milestone in achieving India's "Human Space Flight Mission, the Gaganyaan".

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India's first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission - Gaganyaan," he wrote in a post on X.

Shubhanshu Shukla's historic space voyage

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three crewmates from the commercial Axiom-4 mission made a dramatic return to Earth as the Dragon spacecraft ‘Grace’ splashed down off the coast of San Diego, southern California, on Tuesday. The landing marked the end of a 22.5-hour journey home after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station.

The spacecraft, carrying Shukla, mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroPeggy, Shux, @astro_slawosz, and Tibi," SpaceX announced in a post on X.

Following splashdown, SpaceX recovery teams in speed boats approached the capsule to tow it to the recovery ship Shannon, where the astronauts were assisted out of the spacecraft.

The Axiom-4 crew will undergo medical evaluations aboard the ship before being airlifted by helicopter to the mainland. They are expected to spend the next seven days in rehabilitation as they readjust to Earth’s gravity after more than two weeks in the microgravity environment of space.