Shrikant Tyagi's fourth car with 'secretariat logo' recovered from Phase II area of Gautam Budh Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Noida: Buldozer razes illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society

Highlights The car which has been recovered is a Fortuner, police said

Illegal structues at Tyagi's Noida residence were razed by bulldozers a day before

Tyagi is accused of abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex

Shrikant Tyagi news: The Noida police on Tuesday recovered the fourth luxury car of ShrikantTyagi, who was accused of misbehaving and threatening a woman inside the residential complex of Noida's Grand Omaxe Society.

The police recovered the vehicle from the Phase II police station area of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The recovered Fortuner also contained the logo of the Secretariat.

On Monday, the Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at Tyagi's residence in Noida's Grand Omaxe society.

The development came after Tyagi, in a viral video was seen abusing and pushing a woman inside the society complex.

An FIR was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society.

The Noida Police has invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi who has been on the run.

Meanwhile, the residents of the society have welcomed this step by the administration.

"We are very happy now that this action is being taken because we all were fed up of Tyagi's behaviour. He used to threaten us and behave very inappropriately," said a resident.

People of the Grand Omaxe Society even started distributing sweets after the demolition.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

BJP MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma who met residents of the society on Saturday said that the party cannot condone the actions of Tyagi.

"We've informed Awanish Awasthi (Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary), that the manner in which unidentified people entered society is not at all right. Police protection should be given to the lady within two hours," the MP said.

Sharma also said that Tyagi is not associated with his party.

Noida Police said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday."

"A Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the UP government on it but in violation of rules and for misuse of government symbol, a separate FIR has been lodged," the additional DCP further said.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY had on Friday said that the Noida administration will attach Tyagi's property.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | NCW seeks Shrikant Tyagi's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida

Latest India News