Shrikant Tyagi denied bail in Noida woman assault-abuse case, next hearing on August 16

Shrikant Tyagi news: The bail plea of Shrikant Tyagi has been rejected in the woman assault-abuse case. The hearing in another matter under Sec 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property) will be held on August 16.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society and in a case of cheating for allegedly misusing the UP government symbol on his car. He was 14-day judicial custody at the Luksar jail in the assault case.

He was separately booked in a case of cheating over the alleged unauthorised use of a symbol of the UP government in his SUV. A third case under the stringent Gangsters Act was also lodged against him, police officials said.

Sushil Bhati, the lawyer of Tyagi, said he has been wrongly implicated under the Gangsters Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said the police would be applying for his police remand, though his lawyer said they did not have any ground for it.

An official involved in the case said that the police want to question him about his properties, earnings and political connections.

Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he assaulted and abused a woman with whom he had a row over planting trees in what was alleged to be the common area of their residential society.

During the probe into the assault case, the police also impounded two vehicles of Tyagi after detecting an alleged violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. One of his SUVs, the officials said, had a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but it was unauthorised.

Subsequently, another FIR was lodged under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark), the officials added.

His cars had special zero series numbers with registration in Lucknow for which he had paid Rs 1.10 lakh, the officials said.

Tyagi has earlier claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the ruling party denied any links with him.

