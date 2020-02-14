68 students forced to remove undergarments to prove they were not menstruating in Gujarat college

68 students forced to remove innerwear to prove they were not menstruating in Gujarat college

At an "education institute" in Gujarat’s Bhuj, as many as 68 undergraduate students were taken out of their classrooms, paraded to the hostel washroom and forced to remove their underwears one by one to prove that they were not menstruating.

This incident allegedly took place at Shri Sahajanand Girls’ Institute (SSGI) on Thursday, after the hostel warden complained that some students in the hostel were violating their ‘religious norms’, especially the ones associated with menstruation, an Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

The college is affiliated to the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kachchh University, which has said it will take action.

Ironically, the college also proclaims its mission as “self-development and empowerment of girls through modern, scientific, and value-based education”.

Reportedly, Menstruating women are not allowed to enter the temple and kitchen premises as per the norms of the sect. Hostel inmates of the college are also not even allowed to mingle with each other.