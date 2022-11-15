Shraddha Walker murder case: Father suspects 'love jihad', demands death penalty for accused Aftab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shraddha Walker

Shraddha Walker murder case: Father of Shraddha Walker, a girl from Maharashtra who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla in the national capital, on Tuesday demanded a death penalty for the accused while also suspecting a "love jihad" angle behind the incident.

Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker said, "I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai's Vasai."

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Delhi Police may write to Bumble to get details of Aftab's profile to find details of women who visited him in his house when body was still in refrigerator. Police looking at possibility if any of these women could be a reason behind this killing.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took the 28-year-old accused of killing his live-in partner to the jungle areas of south Delhi's Chhatarpur where he had allegedly dumped her body parts.

A senior police official said the accused Aaftab will be taken to some other places in the city besides the Chhattarpur jungle area as part of their probe into the murder. As Poonawala, his case covered with a white cloth, was taken to the wooded area, surrounded by police personnel, camera crews and journalists jostled with each other.

The ire over the gruesome killing seemed to spill over with a woman at the spot asking Poonawala if he was ashamed of his actions. Poonawala had told the police during investigation that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage.

