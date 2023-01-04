Shraddha Walkar case: Hair, bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling confirms to be of deceased

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walkar case: In the latest development in the Shraddha Walkar case, the Delhi Police on Wednesday confirmed that hair, and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling are of the deceased.

The grisly murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala kept Delhi Police on its toes in the latter part of the year. The gory details about Walkar's murder emerged after Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Poonawala on November 12. After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into multiple pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

The incident started unfolding when the victim's father in Mumbai filed a complaint in September when one of her friends informed him that Walkar's phone had been unreachable for two months and Poonawala claimed that they had parted ways some time ago.

But it was Delhi Police which in November got the lead and started frantically searching for Walkar's body parts. Following Poonawala's confession, police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts. Police have recovered more than 13 body parts from forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram.

The investigators got a headway when the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from the blood traced found at the house where Walkar was murdered matched with samples of her father.

