Shraddha murder case: Delhi police launches fresh searches across city to recover more evidence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shraddha murder case: Delhi police launches fresh searches across the city to recover more evidence

Shraddha murder case: In an attempt to gather some more concrete evidence pertaining to the Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police launched fresh searches across the city on Sunday.

The officials said that the police conducted searches at several locations, including the forest areas of Chhattarpur and the locality where the accused Aaftab Poonawala used to live with his live-in partner Shradha Walkar.

As Aftab's custody remand ends on Tuesday, the police have intensified their searches in Mehrauli and at his apartment in an effort to find the remaining parts of Shraddha's body and the murder weapon.

According to official sources, a Delhi Police team is also conducting searches in the forest areas of Gurgaon near the office where Aftab used to work earlier.

A separate team visited the flat where they lived to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, police officials said.

While the permission for Aftab's narco test has come, investigators are running against time to get it conducted.

The test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini, most likely on Monday as Poonawala's five-day police custody ends the next day.

Aftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Shraddha and Aftab had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Aftab to kill his partner.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Shraddha Walkar murder: Man chops girlfriend into 35 pieces, dumps them in forest | What we know so far

Latest India News