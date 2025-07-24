'Should the dead remain on voters' list?': EC's point-by-point rebuttal to Rahul, Tejashwi over Bihar SIR Tejashwi has even threatened to boycott the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, while Rahul has accused the poll body of not doing its job and acting under pressure from the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) continues to face flak over its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, with opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi criticising the poll body for its decision.

Tejashwi has even threatened to boycott the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, while Rahul has accused the poll body of not doing its job and acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tejashwi has also asked several questions to the poll body. Following is the list of questions raised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader:

Tejashwi said that the ECI has said that 52-55 lakh voters were not found at their addresses, as some of them have died, while many have changed their constituencies, raising questions over the entire process. He also said that booth-level officers (BLOs) are uploading details on their own, claiming that there is no transparency in the process. He also said that many people do not have the necessary documents, but no clarity has been given by the ECI in this regard, creating confusion among voters. He said people are scared that they will lose facilities like ration and pension if their names are removed from voters' list. He said that in the affidavit filed by the ECI in the Supreme Court, the word 'foreigner' was not mentioned anywhere, but a news was planted that foreign nations are voters. He alleged that earlier it was the public who would elect the government, but the opposition is being done now, with assistance from the ECI. He further alleged that such a campaign has been run by the ECI since 2003.

In response to Tejashwi, the ECI gave the following answers:

90 per cent of the voters have already submitted their forms. It has been ensured that no one is left out. It is ECI's responsibility to remove fake voters from the voters' list. The list of documents is indicative and not exhaustive. The SIR drive is being conducted due to concerns raised by several political parties. The objective of SIR drive is to increase the credibility of the voters' list.

The ECI also raised some questions to the RJD leader:

Should the dead be allowed to remain on the on voters' list? Should those who have permanently migrated remain on voters' list? Should fake voters, infiltrators allowed to vote? Should people be allowed to vote in two places at once?

Besides Tejashwi, Rahul had also raised some questions about the SIR drive in Bihar. Following are the questions that were raised by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha:

In his dig, Rahul said he has "100 per cent proof" of vote theft in a constituency in Karnataka. He further said that the ECI cannot get away from this. He also said that the ECI is not functioning independently. He claimed that the same had happened in Maharashtra. He said the same is now happening in Bihar, adding that the ECI will delete many voters from the voters' list.

What did the ECI said in its reply to Rahul?

Responding to the Congress MP, the poll body said: "If an election petition has been filed, then wait for the verdict of Hon'ble High Court. If not, then why make baseless allegations now?"

An election petition can be filed within 45 days after poll results are announced by anyone not satisfied with the verdict. Such petitions can be filed in high courts of the state of the constituency concerned.

