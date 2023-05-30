Should 5-time IPL winner MS Dhoni join politics? Industrialist Anand Mahindra fuels debate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Political parties would love to cash Dhoni's popularity if he joins politics

MS Dhoni's career: Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Tuesday joined the league of admirers of legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who guided his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to become the most successful team along with Mumbai Indians in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after lifting the trophy of IPL 2023 for the record-leveling fifth time on Tuesday midnight (May 29).

Mahindra praised Dhoni's leadership but in his post to admire MSD had something that raised eyebrows. The businessman said he does not assume MSD would extend his cricketing career for long as he feels Mahi needs to consider an inning in the Political arena.

"Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the #IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider the political arena. I worked with him on the NCC review panel chaired by @PandaJay & saw that his intellectual agility matches his agility on the sportsfield. He was collaborative, humble & yet assertive in making innovative inputs. He is an obvious future leader…," Mahindra's tweet post read.

Dhoni, 41, had a stage set to announce his retirement as he bagged the IPL trophy and enjoyed a sensational season with a bat as well. But the former Indian captain announced that he will be returning next year to play at least one more season but also added that only if his body allows it. He stated that he owe another season to his fans as they stunned him with unparalleled love and affection this year.

"If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation "But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them.

Also read- 'I will play one more season of IPL, but' - MS Dhoni broke his silence on retirement after CSK's win in final

Latest India News