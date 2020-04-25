Gujarat, Rajasthan among states yet to decide on re-opening of shops

Image Source : PTI Police personnel stand guard outside a closed mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, amid unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, in Mathura, Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Government of India has issued an order allowing certain shops and services to resume business from today. The order is applicable to all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective state or Union Territory. It is applicable for neighbourhood shops, standalone shops, residential complex shops amongst others. Large markets and malls have been excluded from the list of shops and services that have been given the green light by the govt.

Despite this, the final decision on these restrictions lies with the state government. Several states have said that they were yet to take a final call as to whether to open these shops or to lay some restrictions considering the COVID-19 situation in the respective regions.

Gujarat

Gujarat government is yet to decide on the easing of restrictions, depending on the ground situation. State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Saturday that after mulling over the notification, a decision will be taken by the Gujarat government shortly to grant permission for this relaxation to be effective in the state. Talking to reporters, Patel said, "The central government's notification issued last night has allowed for small shops in the state to be opened in rural areas. Even in the municipal corporation as well as municipalities, small shops and commercial activities can be opened while maintaining a distance, which shall be decided by the local authorities. This is a good decision as small trades and commercial activities were hugely affected since more than a month of nationwide lockdown."

Himachal Pradesh

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said a decision is yet to be taken to reopen the shops providing non-essential goods and services across the state amid imposition of curfew as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) latest order. The order needs review and clearance at the high level as the state is under imposition of curfew, an official said. "The Chief Minister is holding a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and high-level health officials later in the day to review the situation. Any decision as per the MHA order will be taken in that meeting," a government spokesperson told IANS.

Tamil Nadu

With total lockdown set to kick-in in five cities on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami ordered essential shops to be open till 3 p.m. on Saturday. During lockdown essential shops were allowed to function between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. With the risk of coronavirus spreading further in densely populated cities, Palaniswami on Friday ordered total lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Madurai. The decision was taken after Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus spread in the state on Friday. DMK President M.K.Stalin had also requested the state government to extend the shop timings on Saturday so that people can buy the needed items. Palaniswami said in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai the lockdown will be implemented strictly between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from April 26-29. He said in the case of Tiruppur and Salem the lockdown will be between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 26-28.

Assam

The Assam government will take a decision on Monday on the Union home ministry's latest notification regarding opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops after reviewing the situation in the state, an official said. There has been no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown regulations yet and the government has not taken any decision on the opening of shops, beauty parlours etc., Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday. "The state government will take a view on this on Monday after watching the situation for two days," he said in a tweet.

Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot-led government is yet to take a call on whether to open the shops in the state or not. Pockets of areas in the state of Rajasthan have seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases. A curfew has been enforced in several areas of Rajasthan in lieu of these rising number of cases. Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur have all seen high number of coronavirus cases. Rajasthan government could take a call on whether to give these relaxations to shops by today evening.

Odisha

The Odisha government will soon take a decision regarding reopening of shops providing non-essential goods and services across the state after considering the local situation, an official said on Saturday. Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Saturday clarified that decision on implementation of the Central government order in Odisha will be taken by the state government. "Please await State Government decision on the subject, which will be based on consideration of local situation and requirements. Till there is a decision by the State Government shops, except for those already exempted, will remain closed," tweeted Sarangi.

