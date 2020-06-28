Shopping malls to re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad from July 1

Image Source : AP Shopping malls to re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad from July

Shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from July 1 following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government, Haryana Government said on Sunday.

Shopping malls in these two Haryana districts weren't allowed to re-open during Unlock 1.0 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, while 543 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 13,427, the state health department said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad, the worst-hit NCR districts, now have a total of 83 and 71 fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Gurgaon alone accounts for 5,070 of the total cases, while Faridabad has 3,325.

