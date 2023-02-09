Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Shocking: 68-yr-old man lights his own funeral pyre, dies after jumping into it

Shocking: A shocking incident has been reported in Kerala where a 68-year-old man allegedly died after jumping into his funeral pyre. The deceased allegedly died by suicide by lighting his pyre at Puthur in this district. Police on Thursday informed that the man named Vijayakumar was a native of nearby Maranad.

Deceased was suffering from ailments

He was found charred to death on his ancestral property. The deceased had been suffering from some ailment and could not go to work for some time, police said. His sister, who is living alone in a house on the property, noticed a blaze at midnight and thought that wood might have caught fire accidentally.

Suicide note recovered

She also doused it with the help of another relative living in the neighbourhood. In the morning, they found the body, they said. A suicide note, allegedly written by Vijayakumar, was recovered by the police. In the letter addressed to his friend, the deceased man said he was ending his life as he was unable to work anymore due to his health condition, they added.

(with inputs from PTI)

