Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend 15th BRICS agriculture ministers' meeting in Brazil He also praised the widespread use of machinery in Brazilian agriculture, particularly in cotton and soybean harvesting, and expressed hope for cooperation in these areas, according to an official statement.

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Brazil to attend the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting (AMM), which is scheduled for today (April 17) in Brasilia. Ahead of that, the Union Minister met with 27 members of Brazil's agribusiness community in Sao Paulo. During the interaction, the minister discussed possibilities for promoting agricultural trade between the two countries, exchanging improved production techniques, adopting advanced food processing methods and cooperating on biofuel production, technological innovation and supply chain integration.

He also praised the widespread use of machinery in Brazilian agriculture, particularly in cotton and soybean harvesting, and expressed hope for cooperation in these areas, according to an official statement.

Minister invites Brazil's agricultural community to India

Chouhan invited Brazil's agricultural community to visit India, saying this would provide an opportunity to further enhance mutual experiences and strengthen technical partnerships.

The President of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce noted that while India-Brazil agricultural trade currently amounts to USD 2-3 billion, it has the potential to reach USD 15-20 billion.

Brazil mainly exports fertilisers, soybeans, food crops, sugar, meat and vegetables to India.

Brazil's former agriculture minister mentioned that while the country imported 30 per cent of its total food about 50 years ago, it now exports agricultural products worth USD 500 billion.

Chouhan visits tomato and maize fields

During the visit, the Union Minister also visited tomato and maize fields in Brazil and shared some videos about how technology is being used in the country.

"During my stay in Brazil, I am getting the opportunity to be enriched with various experiences and techniques. Here I am observing agriculture and also learning many new things," he posted on X.

Chouhan said that we will work in the direction of how we can use these techniques to increase production in India.