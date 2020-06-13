Controlled spread of COVID-19 to great extent: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh controlled spread of coronavirus upto an extent.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said they have controlled the spread of COVID-19 in the state to a great extent. The chief minister said if around 200 cases are reported daily, then almost the same number of patients are being cured every day. Madhya Pradesh is one of the states which was among states having maximum cases of coronavirus but seems to have controlled the spread to an extent.

At present, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday, 10,443 confirmed cases, 2,802 active cases, 7,201 recovered and 440 deaths.

We have controlled the spread of #COVID19 in the state to a great extent. If around 200 cases are reported daily, then almost the same number of patients are being cured every day: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/txr5mSKDca — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, to prevent the corona spread in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to keep the markets closed for two days a week -- Saturday and Sunday.

The Chief Minister Thursday reviewed the corona situation and arrived at the decision that markets would be open only for five days a week.

According to the state Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra, The growth rate of corona in the country is 4.7 while in Madhya Pradesh it is 2.3. Corona is completely under control in the state and there is no need to panic, but caution is required," Mishra added.

